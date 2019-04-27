The Voice Season 16: The 10 Singers Who Are Likeliest to Win Are…

Now that the dust has begun to settle in the wake of The Voice’s Season 16 Battles — both the old-school and new-fangled Live Cross varieties — it’s become a whole lot easier to predict which singers will still be standing, come finale time.

Sure, we’re not quite done smarting from the eliminations. For instance, I’m as sore as ever about Kelly Clarkson dumping promising Mikaela Astel for The Bundys, aka the triple threat that wasn’t. And we’ve probably all lost hair from scratching our heads so much over new coach John Legend’s decision to use his Save on pretty-but-average Jacob Maxwell instead of the formidable Beth Griffith-Manley.

But the time has come to put these grievances behind us and look ahead to Team Legend’s flawless Maelyn Jarmon being named the winner the Live Playoffs and beyond. (Hey, if we’re still watching after Adam Levine’s Season 15 Reagan Strange fiasco, let’s be honest — we’ve always been in it for the long haul.) So, of the Top 24, which contestants stand the best chance of going the distance and making a real play for the title?

