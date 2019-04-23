The Voice Live Cross Battles Results Recap: The Top 24 Revealed at Last — Plus, Who'd Blake Shelton Steal Back?

Knowing that The Voice would be eliminating five singers in Tuesday’s second (and final) Live Cross Battles Results Show, I made a few fearless predictions before Season 16’s Top 24 were revealed. Thinking over Monday’s performances, and considering the results of TVLine’s poll, I figured that the contestants who’d be losing their Battles would be Team Adam’s LB Crew, Team Legend’s Julian King, Team Legend’s Jacob Maxwell, Team Kelly’s The Bundys, Team Blake’s Karly Moreno, Team Legend’s Jimmy Mowery, Team Legend’s Beth Griffith-Manley and Team Kelly’s Abby Kasch.

Beyond that, I guessed that Blake Shelton would use his Steal on Abby if Kelly Clarkson hadn’t already Saved her (and The Bundys if she had), John Legend would use his Save on Beth, and Kelly would use hers on Abby. But was I anywhere near right? After a bare, intimate performance of “Grow Young,” which Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli referred to as “her most vulnerable song yet,” we found out…

LB Crew (Team Adam) vs. Jej Vinson (Team Kelly)

Saved by America’s Vote | Jej Vinson

Eliminated | LB Crew… nooo! He was so present, so passionate! Damn. I mean, I kinda thought the vote would go to Jej, but still… nooo!

Kendra Checketts (Team Adam) vs. Jimmy Mowery (Team Legend)

Saved by America’s Vote | Jimmy Mowery

Stolen (back) by Blake | Kendra Checketts

Shaun Sounds (Team Legend) vs. Karly Moreno (Team Blake)

Saved by America’s Vote | Shaun Sounds

Eliminated | Karly Moreno

Carter Lloyd Horne (Team Blake) vs. Jacob Maxwell (Team Legend)

Saved by America’s Vote | Carter Lloyd Horne

Saved by John | Jacob Maxwell… Really, John? Poor Jacob is only a small step above Season 15’s Tyke James.

Kalvin Jarvis (Team Adam) vs. Julian King (Team Legend)

Saved by America’s Vote | Kalvin Jarvis

Eliminated | Julian King

Rebecca Howell (Team Kelly) vs. Beth Griffith-Manley (Team Legend)

Saved by America’s Vote | Rebecca Howell

Eliminated | Beth Griffith-Manley

Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake) vs. Abby Kasch (Team Kelly)

Saved by America’s Vote | Gyth Ridgon

Saved by Kelly | Abby Kasch

The Bundys (Team Kelly) vs. Andrew Sevener (Team Blake)

Saved by America’s Vote | Andrew Sevener

Eliminated | The Bundys

So, were you surprised by any of the Cross Battle winners/losers? By the contestants the coaches chose to keep? Vote for the eliminated singer(s) you’ll miss most below, then hit the comments.