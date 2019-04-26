Ratings: The Orville Ticks Up With Finale, 5 Sitcoms Go Low vs. NFL Draft

Fox’s yet-to-be-renewed The Orville closed Season 2 on Thursday night with 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up in both measures. TVLine readers gave the finale (and Season 2 as a whole) an average grade of “A-.”

Opening Fox’s night, Gotham‘s series finale drew 2.2 mil and a 0.5 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B”), adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while ending its five-season run with a series low in the demo. (Read post mortem.)

Elsewhere:

ABC | The network’s NFL Draft Round 1 coverage averaged 4.9 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 32 percent and a tenth from Fox’s year-ago coverage.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.31 mil/0.3) was steady with its season finale (TVLine reader grade “B+”), while the newly renewed (!) In the Dark (770K/0.2) was steady.

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (11.6 mil/1.7) and Young Sheldon (10.3 mil/1.4) each dipped to new demo lows, while Mom (8 mil/1.1) ticked up and Life in Pieces (5.8 mil/0.8) was steady. SWAT (5.1 mil/0.7) opened sweeps down a tenth.

NBC | Superstore (3 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths, tying its series low; AP Bio (1.7 mil/0.4) and Abby’s (1.5 mil/0.3) both dipped to series lows; and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.7 mil/0.5) and SVU (3.6 mil/0.7) were steady.

