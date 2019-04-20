Chicago P.D.'s Jon Seda Addresses Series Exit: 'It's Been an Honor'

Chicago P.D.‘s Detective Antonio Dawson will soon turn in his badge and gun — and portrayer Jon Seda is nothing but grateful for his time on duty.

On Saturday, Seda took to social media to confirm his imminent departure from the #OneChicago franchise and pay tribute to his cast and fans. The actor is set to leave P.D. at the end of its current sixth season.

“It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world,” Seda wrote. “To my cast #Family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO.”

Seda isn’t the only actor set to vacate Dick Wolf’s Windy City trifecta. As first reported on Friday, Collin Donnell and Norma Kuhling will not be back for Chicago Med Season 5.

Seda first made his debut as Dawson on the flagship show Chicago Fire. He briefly left P.D. when Antonio went to work for the State’s Attorney’s office on the ill-fated spinoff Chicago Justice for one season in 2017. Following the show’s cancellation, Antonio rejoined the Intelligence unit on P.D.

In February, NBC issued early renewals to Chicago Fire (for Season 8), P.D. (Season 7) and Med (Season 5). The trio currently air Wednesdays from 8-11 pm, with their season finales slated to air on May 22.