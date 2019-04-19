Colin Donnell Confirms Chicago Med Departure: 'Sorry to Say It's True'

The doctor is out — and he’s bummed about it. Chicago Med‘s Colin Donnell is confirming that he will not be returning to the Windy City-set hospital drama in Season 5.

“Sorry to say that this is true.” the actor behind Dr. Connor Rhodes lamented late Friday on social media, shortly after news of his exit broke. “I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.”

Donnell went on to say, “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the [Dick Wolf] family. I know that there’s great things coming for Season 5 and I can’t wait to see what they are along with all you fans.”

As also reported on Friday, Donnell’s Med co-star Norma Kuhling — who plays Dr. Ava Bekker — will also be leaving the series at the conclusion of Season 4. Additionally, Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda is departing that series after six seasons.

In February, NBC issued early renewals to Chicago Fire (for Season 8), P.D. (Season 7) and Med(Season 5). The trio currently air Wednesdays from 8-11 pm, with their season finales slated to air on May 22.