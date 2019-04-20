Chicago Med's Norma Kuhling 'Feeling Nothing But Gratitude' Ahead of Exit

Norma Kuhling is expressing “gratitude” to her Chicago Med family in the wake of news that she will be leaving the NBC hospital drama at the end of its current fourth season. As reported Friday, Kuhling — who joined the series as Dr. Ava Bekker in the Season 2 finale — will be departing Med along with co-star Colin Donnell (aka Dr. Connor Rhodes).

“Thank you Chicago Med for two amazing years,” Kuhling shared via Instagram. “Really going to miss this family, but feeling nothing but gratitude. A huge thank you to NBC and Dick Wolf for bringing me on board, to the best cast and crew imaginable, and, finally, to the fans for making these shows what they are. Can’t wait to cheer #OneChicago on in its future seasons with you!”

Donnell, meanwhile, also took to social media late Friday to confirm his exit ahead of an already-ordered Season 5. “Sorry to say that this is true,” he lamented via Twitter. “I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.”

Chicago Med‘s season finale is set to air on May 22.