Chicago P.D.'s Jon Seda, Plus Med's Colin Donnell and One Other to Exit

The Windy City will be down three citizens next season: Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda is leaving the series after six seasons, while Chicago Med‘s Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling will exit the hospital drama after this current fourth season. The departures are the result of “creative reasons related to the characters’ story evolution,” according to our sister site Deadline. (Read Donnell’s statement here.)

Seda first made his debut as Detective Antonio Dawson on the flagship show Chicago Fire. He briefly left P.D. when Antonio went to work for the State’s Attorney’s office on the ill-fated spinoff Chicago Justice for one season in 2017. Following the show’s cancellation, Antonio rejoined the Intelligence unit on P.D.

Donnell has played Dr. Connor Rhodes since Med‘s premiere, while Kuhling joined the series as Dr. Ava Bekker in the Season 2 finale.

Meanwhile, Fire fans can rest easy: The entire cast is on board for Season 8, including leading men Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney, who have signed new two-year deals, per Deadline.

In February, NBC handed out early renewals to Chicago Fire (for Season 8), P.D. (Season 7) and Med (Season 5). The three series currently air Wednesdays from 8-11 pm, with their season finales slated for May 22.

