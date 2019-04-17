Ratings: The Rookie Ticks Up With Finale, as Future Remains TBA

Enjoying a stronger lead-in this Tuesday, ABC’s on-the-bubble The Rookie closed its freshman run with 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, adding a few eyeballs while ticking up from last week’s demo low. TVLine readers gave the finale as well as Season 1 an average grade of “A-.”

Of ABC’s Tuesday sitcoms, American Housewife (3.9 mil/0.8), The Kids Are Alright (3.1 mil/0.7) and black-ish (3.5 mil/0.8) all ticked up, while Bless This Mess (4.6 mil/0.9) premiered well above time slot predecessor Splitting Up Together‘s Season 2 average (2.8 mil/0.7). In fact, Bless This Mess delivered the time slot’s biggest audience of the TV season and its best rating since Oct. 30.

Elsewhere:

CBS | NCIS (11.7 mil/1.1) dipped to match its demo low, FBI (8.7 mil/0.9) was steady after a week off and New Orleans (6.6 mil/0.7) improved on last week’s demo low.

NBC | The Voice (7.1 mil/1.0, read recap), The Village (3.9 mil/0.6) and New Amsterdam (4.5 mil/0.6) all ticked down to season lows.

THE CW | Pending adjustment to MLB preemptions, The Flash (1.83 mil/0.6, read recap) and Roswell NM (1.07 mil/0.3) are both currently up.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.5 mil/0.7) and Mental Samurai (1.7 mil/0.5) were steady as ever.

