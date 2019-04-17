The Boys in the Band Coming to Netflix From Ryan Murphy; Entire Broadway Cast of All-Gay Actors Set to Return

Following a successful limited engagement on Broadway last year, The Boys in the Band will bring the party to Netflix in 2020, Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“Last summer, THE BOYS IN THE BAND were on Broadway, breaking house records at The Booth,” Murphy wrote. “THIS summer, The Boys In the Band will be filming a Netflix movie event. The incomparable Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation. The Broadway cast of BOYS was so important to me, and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play. … I will be producing the film with David Stone and Ned Martel. Look for THE BOYS on Netflix in 2020.”

Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives).

Set in New York City’s Upper East Side, The Boys in the Band takes place over a single evening, as a group of gay men face uncomfortable truths at a friend’s birthday party.

This marks the second Broadway production Murphy intends to bring to Netflix. Last week, he announced that new musical The Prom will be turned into a “movie event” for the streaming giant. Other upcoming Netflix titles from Murphy include Ratched, a prequel series about the iconic nurse (played by Sarah Paulson) from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; Hollywood, a “love letter” to Los Angeles; and The Politician, a new series starring Ben Platt.