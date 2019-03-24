Ryan Murphy Roundup: Bette Midler and Judith Light Join The Politician, Pose Goes 'Vogue' and More

Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix original series will have a little extra wind beneath its wings.

The über producer revealed at PaleyFest on Saturday night that Bette Midler and Judith Light (ACS: Versace) have joined the cast of The Politician in undisclosed roles, Deadline reports.

The Politician is described as a dark comedy about Payton Hobart (Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, Calif. who has always dreamed of becoming president of the United States, but first must “navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School,” according to the official logline. “To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange co-star in the political satire, which is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 27.

Meanwhile, Murphy also announced that Pose has cast Broadway legend Patti LuPone to appear in Season 2, which is set to premiere in June. The first episode will jump ahead to the year 1990 to coincide with the release of Madonna’s “Vogue.”

Pose Season 2 will feature episodes directed by series star Billy Porter, as well as writers/producers Janet Mock and Our Lady J. Mock will also helm an episode of The Politician.