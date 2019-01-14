Ratched: Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock and More Join the Cast of Ryan Murphy's Cuckoo's Nest Prequel

If you thought the concept of Sarah Paulson playing Nurse Ratched — the iconic villain from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — was too good to be true, you’re going to lose your mind when you see which other stars Ryan Murphy has aligned for his big Netflix project.

“Ratched on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks,” Murphy wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson, who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast…a true murderers’ row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with.”

Announced in alphabetical order, the cast includes Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sharon Stone and Finn Wittrock.

And Murphy is just as excited as we are to see the cast in action, writing, “Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT.”

Set in 1947, the series — which has already received a two-season order — stars Paulson as a younger version of Nurse Ratched and chronicles her evolution from fledgling nurse to full-blown villain.

