The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of April 14

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Viki” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

RELATED STORIES CBS Sets Dates for Elementary's Final Season, Instinct's Return, Treasure Hunt

CBS Sets Dates for Elementary's Final Season, Instinct's Return, Treasure Hunt 2019 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

This week, you’ll find 13 premieres (including Life in Pieces and Les Misérables), seven finales (including God Friended Me) and so much more.

Sunday, April 14

7 am Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Season 2 finale (Disney Channel; two episodes)

8 pm Action docuseries finale (Showtime)

8 pm God Friended Me Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm Game of Thrones final season premiere (HBO)

9 pm Les Misérables limited series premiere (PBS)

9 pm Tricky Dick docuseries finale (CNN)

Monday, April 15

3 am No Good Nick series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm The Code Episode 2 / time slot premiere (CBS)

9 pm Arrow time slot premiere (The CW)

10 pm American Dad Season 14 premiere (TBS)

Tuesday, April 16

9:30 pm Bless This Mess series premiere (ABC)

10 pm The Rookie Season 1 finale (ABC)

Wednesday, April 17

3:00 am Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé concert film premiere (Netflix)

9:00 pm The Amazing Race Season 31 premiere (CBS)

9:00 pm The Magicians Season 4 finale (Syfy)

Thursday, April 18

8:30 pm Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale (CBS All Access)

8:30 pm Life in Pieces Season 4 premiere (CBS; special time)

9:30 pm Life in Pieces Episode 2 / time slot premiere (CBS)

Friday, April 19

3 am Bosch Season 5 premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

3 am Cuckoo Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Lunatics series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ramy series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm Last Man Standing Episode No. 150 (Fox)

10 pm VICE: Special Report – The Future of Work (HBO)

11 pm The New Negroes With Baron Vaugh and Open Mike Eagle series premiere (Comedy Central)

Saturday, April 20

11:30 am My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Episode No. 200 (Discovery Family)

9 pm How High 2 original movie premiere (MTV)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?