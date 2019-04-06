The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of April 7

'Splitting Up Together' (Courtesy of ABC)

This week, you’ll find a whopping 16 premieres (including Fosse/Verdon and The Chi), 13 finales (including Splitting Up Together and Fam) and so much more.

Sunday, April 7

8 pm Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)

8 pm Killing Eve Season 2 premiere (BBC America & AMC)

9 pm A Discovery of Witches basic cable premiere (BBC America & AMC)

9 pm Mrs. Wilson limited series finale (PBS)

9 pm Private Eyes Season 2 finale (ION)

10 pm The Chi Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Unforgotten Season 2 premiere (PBS)

Monday, April 8

9 pm NCAA Basketball: National Championship Game (CBS)

10 pm Those Who Can’t Season 3 finale (truTV)

Tuesday, April 9

3 am Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Bold Type Season 3 premiere (Freeform)

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 5 finale (PBS)

9 pm The Code series premiere (CBS; special night)

9 pm Deadliest Catch Season 15 premiere (Discovery; two hours)

9 pm The Story of God With Morgan Freeman Season 3 finale (NatGeo)

9 pm The Village time slot premiere (NBC)

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together Season 2 finale (ABC)

10 pm Fosse/Verdon limited series premiere (FX)

10 pm Boomerang Season 1 finale (BET)

10 pm You Me Her Season 4 premiere (Audience Network)

Wednesday, April 10

3 am You vs. Wild series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Schitt’s Creek Season 5 finale (Pop)

Thursday, April 11

3 am Black Summer series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Twilight Zone time slot premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny series premiere (MTV)

9:30 pm Fam Season 1 finale (CBS)

Friday, April 12

3 am Huge in France series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Special series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat Season 5 finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Speechless Season 3 finale (ABC)

Saturday, April 13

10 am Bizaardvark series finale (Disney Channel)

10:30 am Coop & Cami Ask the World Season 1 finale (Disney Channel)

9 pm Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta docuseries premiere (CNN; two episodes)

