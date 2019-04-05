Ratings: Young Sheldon Returns Down, The CW's In the Dark Opens Low

CBS’ Young Sheldon returned from its month-long break to 10.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, down 11 and 18 percent from its last fresh outing to mark its second-smallest audience ever and a series low in the demo.

Elsewhere on the night, The Big Bang Theory (11.9 mil/1.9) was down two tenths to a series low, Mom (7.8 mil/1.1) was down a tenth, Fam (5 mil/0.7) was steady and SWAT (4.7 mil/0.7) matched its series lows.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.8 mil/1.5, read recap) and Station 19 (5.3 mil/0.9) each dipped, while For the People (3.1 mil/0.6) was steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.27 mil/0.3) dipped, while In the Dark (894K/0.2) eyed The CW’s second-lowest numbers for a series launch in at least two TV seasons, rivaling only All American‘s (690K/0.2). TVLine readers gave the new drama an average grade of “B,” with 78 percent saying they will keep watching.

NBC | Superstore (3.1 mil/0.8), AP Bio (2 mil/0.5), the already renewed Will & Grace‘s season finale (3 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B+”), Week 2 of Abby’s (2.6 mil/0.5) and SVU (3.9 mil/0.8) were all steady in the demo.

