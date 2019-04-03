Younger Season 6 Will Air on TV Land; Move to Paramount Network Cancelled

Younger just dropped the first big twist of its upcoming sixth season: Despite previously announced plans to relocate the Darren Star dramedy to Paramount Network, it will instead remain at TV Land, our sister site Deadline reports. Production has already begun on Season 6, which is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Darren Star’s new series Emily in Paris — with The Last Tycoon‘s Lily Collins now cast in the title role — will still premiere on Paramount Network, unlike the new First Wives Club series, which Viacom has now shuffled over to BET. Until Younger returns, TV Land will be without any original scripted programming. The network’s last remaining comedy, Teachers, aired its series finale last month.

Younger stars Sutton Foster (Bunheads) as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who pretends to be 26 in order to score a gig at a major New York City publishing house. The cast also includes Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Nico Tortorella (The Following), Peter Hermann (Law & Order: SVU), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Miriam Shor (GCB), Molly Bernard (Chicago Med) and Charles Michael Davis (The Originals) as various figures in Liza’s life, most of whom are now in on her secret.

TVLine has reached out for comment about Younger‘s reported non-move. What are your hopes for the show’s sixth season, regardless of how it airs? Drop ’em in a comment below.