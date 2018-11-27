First Wives Club Series Moves to BET

The long-gestating First Wives Club TV series is undergoing a change of address. Previously set to premiere on Paramount Network in 2019, the show’s 10-episode first season will now debut on BET in the new year, TVLine has learned.

Based on the classic 1996 film of the same name, BET’s First Wives Club series follows three New York City women — Ari (This Is Us‘ Ryan Michelle Bathe), Bree (Enlisted‘s Michelle Buteau) and Hazel (Black Lightning‘s Jill Scott) — who form a united front after all of their marriages fall apart. The series, written and executive-produced by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), also stars Mark Tallman (Rise), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse) and Malik Yoba (Empire).

“We are thrilled that Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television’s First Wives Club will be coming to BET Networks,” BET Networks President Scott Mills said in a statement. “We have been big fans of Tracy, the project and its incredible cast all along. The concept she has for the series fits perfectly with our programming strategy of character-driven content anchored in the Black experience, and it aligns seamlessly with our core audience.”

Prior to Oliver’s version of First Wives Club, TV Land was developing an iteration with Megan Hilty (Smash), Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Vanessa Lachey (Dads) as the series’ leading ladies.

