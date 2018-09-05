Younger Moving to Paramount Network, New Darren Star Dramedy Ordered

If you thought Younger‘s fifth season finale introduced a lot of changes for the Empirical gang, you might want to sit down for this next announcement: The Darren Star-created comedy is bidding TV Land adieu and moving to Paramount Network for Season 6, which will air on Thursdays this spring.

Paramount Network has also given a 10-episode series order to Star’s Emily in Paris, a new dramedy about a twenty-something American whose life is turned upside down when an unexpected job opportunity relocates her to Paris. Per the release, “cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.” Production begins in Paris in early 2019 for a summer premiere.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger, and now Emily in Paris, on the Paramount Network,” Star said in a statement. “[Keith Cox, President of Development and Original Programming for Paramount Network] and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”

Also on tap for Paramount Network is the previously reported series adaptation of the 1996 movie The First Wives Club, now being helmed by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver. Per the release, First Wives Club “follows three women, Ari, Bree (Michelle Buteau) and Hazel (Jill Scott) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood — and of course a little revenge.” First Wives Club will air Thursdays in January.

Will you follow Younger to Paramount Network? (That was a rhetorical question — of course you will.) Drop a comment with your thoughts on this announcement below.