Teachers Series Finale Sneak Peek: Mary Louise's Wedding Finally Arrives (and It's a Total Disaster)

TV Land’s last remaining original scripted comedy comes to an end tonight (10/9c) as the Teachers prepare to send one of their own down the aisle.

Mary Louise’s wedding day finally arrives in the series finale, which adds a few familiar faces — including Cloris Leachman (Raising Hope) and Alley Mills (The Wonder Years) as her grandmother and mother, respectively — into the mix. But ugly bridesmaids dresses and disorganized towelettes quickly become the least of the ladies’ concerns when the bride asks her pals to look after her dear ol’ memaw.

Our personal favorite excuse comes from Ms. Snap, naturally, who informs the group, “I’m so sorry, but I can’t. I’m allergic to whatever it is that makes old people smell the way they do.” (Is everyone horrified by her response? Sure. But at least she was honest, right?)

As previously mentioned, Teachers is the last original comedy series on TV Land. Once populated with scripted fare like Hot in Cleveland, The Exes and Impastor, the network is reportedly toying with the idea of returning to its roots, broadcasting only classic sitcoms. (Younger is relocating to Paramount Network for its upcoming sixth season.)

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the Teachers series finale above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the TV Land comedy below.