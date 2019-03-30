The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 31

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Wattpad” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 17 premieres (including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the new Twilight Zone), 13 season finales (including This Is Us), three series finales (including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and more.

Sunday, March 31

3 am The Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 8 premiere (PBS)

9 pm The Case Against Adnan Syed docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm Mrs. Wilson limited series premiere (PBS)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 9 finale (AMC)

10 pm The Bush Years docuseries finale (CNN)

10 pm Barry Season 2 premiere (HBO)

10 pm Black Monday Season 1 finale (Showtime)

10:30 pm SMILF series finale (Showtime)

10:35 pm Veep final season premiere (HBO)

Monday, April 1

3 am The Twilight Zone series premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns (The CW)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us – April Fool Us Day special (The CW)

10 pm Punk docuseries finale (Epix)

Tuesday, April 2

3 am Kevin Hart: Irresponsible stand-up special (Netflix)

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games Season 2 finale (NBC)

8 pm Good Trouble Season 1 finale (Freeform)

8 pm Hoarders Season 10 finale (A&E)

9 pm American Soul Season 1 finale (BET)

9 pm This Is Us Season 3 finale (NBC)

10:30 pm The Last O.G. Season 2 premiere (TBS)

Wednesday, April 3

10 pm Brockmire Season 3 premiere (IFC)

10 pm You’re the Worst series finale (FXX)

Thursday, April 4

8 pm Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 2 premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

9 pm In the Dark series premiere (The CW)

9 pm Wife Swap revival premiere (Paramount Network)

9 pm Will & Grace Season 10 finale (NBC)

Friday, April 5

3 am Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Our Planet docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Tick Season 2 premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series finale, followed by concert special (The CW)

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat Episode No. 100 (ABC)

10 pm Warrior series premiere (Cinemax)

11 pm Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Season 2 premiere (HBO)

Saturday, April 6

6 pm Cold Justice Season 5 finale (Oxygen)

10 pm Native Son original movie premiere (HBO)

