The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 24

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “VRV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 17 premieres (including Jane the Virgin and Into the Badlands), 11 finales (including the last-ever Broad City) and so much more.

Sunday, March 24

8 pm Action docuseries premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Into the Badlands final/Season 3B premiere (AMC; special night)

Monday, March 25

8 pm One Nation Under Stress documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Into the Badlands Episode 2 / time slot premiere (AMC)

10 pm Knightfall Season 2 premiere (History)

Tuesday, March 26

10 pm Temptation Island Season 4 finale (USA Network)

10:30 pm Miracle Workers limited series finale (TBS)

Wednesday, March 27

8:30 pm Project Runway All Stars Season 7 finale (Lifetime; special time)

9 pm Jane the Virgin final season premiere (The CW)

9 pm Million Dollar Mile series premiere (CBS)

10 pm Happy! Season 2 premiere (Syfy)

10 pm What We Do In the Shadows series premiere (FX)

10 pm Drop the Mic Season 2 finale (TNT)

10:30 pm Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild Season 2 finale (TNT)

11 pm Documentary Now! Season 3 finale (IFC)

Thursday, March 28

9 pm Legacies Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm Will & Grace time slot premiere (NBC; Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns April 11)

9:30 pm Abby’s series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Broad City series finale (Comedy Central)

10 pm Flack limited series finale (Pop)

10 pm Impractical Jokers Season 8 premiere (truTV)

10:30 pm The Other Two Season 1 finale (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm Tacoma F.D. series premiere (truTV)

Friday, March 29

3 am Hanna series premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

3 am On My Block Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Osmosis series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Traitors series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Legend of Cocaine Island documentary premiere (Netflix)

10 pm Strike Back Season 6 finale (Cinemax)

Saturday, March 30

9 pm NAACP Image Awards (TV One)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns with host Sandra Oh (NBC)

