The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 17

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' (Courtesy of Freeform)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Quibi” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 16 premieres (including Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and The OA), nine finales (including All American) and so much more.

Sunday, March 17

8 pm The Circus Season 4 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Billions Season 4 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Tricky Dick docuseries premiere (CNN)

10 pm High Maintenance Season 3 finale (HBO; two episodes; special time)

10 pm Star Wars Resistance Season 1 finale (Disney Channel)

12:14 am Ride With Norman Reedus Season 3 finale (AMC)

Monday, March 18

8 pm American Idol time slot premiere (ABC)

9 pm The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm 9-1-1 returns (Fox)

9 pm Black Lightning Season 2 finale (The CW)

10 pm The Fix series premiere (ABC)

11 pm The DL Hughley Show series premiere (TV One)

Tuesday, March 19

3 am Amy Schumer Growing stand-up comedy special premiere (Netflix)

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 6 finale (OWN)

9 pm Mental Samurai series premiere (Fox)

10 pm If Loving You Is Wrong Season 6 premiere (OWN; special night)

10 pm The Village series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Teachers series finale (TV Land)

10 pm Tosh.0 Season 11 premiere (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Jim Jefferies Show Season 3 premiere (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, March 20

12 am The Act series premiere (Hulu; first two episodes)

3 am Step Up: High Water Season 2 premiere (YouTube Premium; all episodes)

8 pm Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists series premiere (Freeform)

9 pm All American Season 1 finale (The CW)

10 pm Bublé! concert special premiere (NBC)

10 pm Deadly Class Season 1 finale (Syfy)

10 pm If Loving You Is Wrong time slot premiere (OWN)

10 pm SEAL Team returns / time slot premiere (CBS)

Friday, March 22

3 am The OA Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Saturday, March 23

8 pm Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?