Ratings: Tuesday NCISes Eye Lows, as Bachelor's 'Final Rose' Rises vs. 2018

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 11.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, ticking down a tenth in the demo to mark a series low — all while indicating that David McCallum’s days as Ducky are ending. NCIS: New Orleans (7.1 mil/0.7) similarly dipped to a series low, while FBI (9 mil/1.0) sandwiched in the middle was steady.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (8.1 mil/2.3, read recap) improved on last year’s “After the Final Rose” special (7.8 mil/2.2), dominating the night in the demo. Bob Saget’s Videos After Dark preview retained 2.9 mil/0.8, placing second in its time slot.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Temporarily leading out of Ellen’s Game of Games (5.3 mil/1.2), This Is Us (7.5 mil/1.8, read recap) rose a tenth while New Amsterdam (6.1 mil/1.0) was steady.

THE CW | The Flash (1.56 mil/0.5, read recap) and Roswell NM (938K/0.2) each dipped a tenth.

FOX | MasterChef Junior did 2.7 mil and a 0.7.

