Ratings: American Idol Drops But Leads First Night of Daylight Saving

ABC’s American Idol this Sunday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, down 17 and 23 percent week-to-week yet still dominating the first night of the famously ratings-deflating Daylight Saving Time, in which at least six shows hit or tied demo lows.

Idol, for one, matched the demo low for its ABC revival (read recap). Leading out of that, Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.8) ticked down.

Elsewhere….

CBS | God Friended Me (6.7 mil/0.6, get scoop on that [Spoiler]!) dipped to hit and tie season lows. The Aretha Franklin special did 5.4 mil and a 0.6.

NBC | World of Dance (3.5 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths and Good Girls (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped one tenth, both down from last week’s series lows.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.06 mil/0.3, read recap) and Charmed (765K/0.2) each returned to their demo lows.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.2 mil/0.8) and Bob’s Burgers (2 mil/0.8) were steady (!), while Family Guy (2.3 mil/0.9) ticked up (!!).

