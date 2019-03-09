The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 10

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walter Presents” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 18 premieres (including American Gods and Project Runway), 11 finales (including The Good Doctor) and so much more.

Sunday, March 10

8 am Star vs. The Forces of Evil final season premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm American Gods Season 2 premiere (Starz)

9 pm The Case Against Adnan Syed docuseries premiere (HBO; 70 minutes)

9 pm Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul special (CBS)

9 pm Shameless Season 9 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Now Apocalypse series premiere (Starz)

10:10 pm Crashing series finale (HBO)

Monday, March 11

7 pm Double Dare Season 2 premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 23 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Passage Season 1 finale (Fox; two episodes)

9 pm John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky documentary premiere (A&E)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 2 finale (ABC)

10 pm Punk docuseries premiere (Epix)

Tuesday, March 12

8 pm The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special (ABC)

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 7 premiere (Fox)

10 pm Project Blue Book Season 1 finale (History)

10 pm Corporate Season 2 finale (Comedy Central; two episodes)

10 pm Videos After Dark sneak preview (ABC; two episodes)

Wednesday, March 13

8 pm Empire returns (Fox)

9 pm The World’s Best Season 1 finale (CBS; two hours)

9 pm Star returns (Fox)

10 pm I’m Sorry Season 2 finale (truTV)

Thursday, March 14

3 am The Good Fight Season 3 premiere (CBS All Access)

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox)

8 pm Project Runway Season 17 premiere (Bravo; new/former network)

8 pm Siren midseason finale (Freeform)

9:30 pm Top Chef Season 16 finale (Bravo; 90 minutes)

Friday, March 15

3 am Arrested Development Season 5B premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Catastrophe final season premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

3 am Love, Death & Robots series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Queer Eye Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Shrill series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Turn Up Charlie series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm I Am Richard Pryor documentary premiere (Paramount Network; 90 minutes)

Saturday, March 16

8 pm One Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil special (CBS)

8 pm Trading Spaces Season 10 premiere (TLC)

