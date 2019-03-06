Ratings: The Rookie Rises to 3-Month High With Beefier Bachelor Lead-In

The Bachelor‘s “Women Tell All” episode on Tuesday night drew 6 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, surging 40 and 45 percent from last year’s“tea” party (which for some reason aired on a Sunday?). In total audience, it marked a three-year high for “Women Tell All.”

Leading out of that, bubble drama The Rookie (4.5 mil/0.8) rose 15 percent and two tenths to cop its largest audience since Episode 3 and its best rating since Dec. 11. In TVLine’s proprietary Keep or Cut poll, 87 percent hope to see the light procedural get renewed.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (10.1 mil/1.8, read recap) was down two tenths week-to-week but still topped the night in the demo. This Is Us (7.8 mil/1.7, read recap) dipped one tenth and New Amsterdam (5.9 mil/1.0) was steady.

THE CW | The Flash (1.69 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady, while Roswell NM (1.06 mil/0.3) ticked up with a fresh lead-in.

