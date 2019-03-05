Ratings: Arrow, Black Lightning and Magnum Hit Lows; Enemy Within Drops

The CW’s Arrow returned from its three-week break to 904,000 total viewers — the superhero drama’s first time below the million mark — and a 0.2 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark lows for its seven-season run.

Black Lightning (777K/0.2) similarly ticked down to its own series lows.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Leading out of a Neighbors rerun, Man With a Plan (4.9 mil/0.7) dropped 30 percent to a series low in the demo. Magnum P.I. (5.5 mil/0.6) in turn fell 17 and 33 percent to season lows.

FOX | The Resident (5.1 mil/1.0) ticked up, The Passage (3.4 mil/0.8) was steady.

NBC | The Voice (10.9 mil/2.0) dipped a tenth week-to-week while dominating the night in total audience. The Enemy Within (5.4 mil/0.9) lost a handful of eyeballs from its launch yet dropped 25 percent in the demo, matching Manifest‘s lowest rating.

ABC | The Bachelor (7.2 mil/2.0) rose to season highs, while The Good Doctor (6.7 mil/1.1) was steady.

