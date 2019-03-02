The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 3

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Radish” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over a half-dozen premieres (including American Idol and Good Girls), four finales (including limited series I Am the Night), a pair of midseason returns (including Superstore) and so much more.

Sunday, March 3

8 pm American Idol Season 17 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The BET Social Awards (BET)

8 pm Leaving Neverland docuseries premiere (HBO)

8 pm World of Dance time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Divide and Conquer: The Roger Ailes Story documentary premiere (A&E)

9 pm The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power docuseries premiere (CNN)

9 pm Victoria Season 3 finale (PBS)

10 pm Good Girls Season 2 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Shark Tank time slot premiere (ABC)

Monday, March 4

8 pm Leaving Neverland docuseries finale (HBO, followed by After Neverland at 10)

9 pm I Am the Night limited series finale (TNT)

Tuesday, March 5

8 pm The Bachelor: Women Tell All special (ABC)

8 pm Hoarders Season 10 premiere (A&E)

9 pm The Story of God With Morgan Freeman Season 3 premiere (NatGeo)

10 pm Drunk History midseason finale (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, March 6

8 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2 finale (Fox; two hours)

8 pm grown-ish midseason finale (Freeform)

Thursday, March 7

3 am The Order series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Superstore returns (NBC)

8:30 pm A.P. Bio Season 2 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Station 19 returns (ABC)

10 pm For the People Season 2 premiere (ABC)

Friday, March 8

3 am After Life series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tin Star Season 2 premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

6 pm DC Super Hero Girls series premiere (Cartoon Network)

9 pm Trailblazer Honors special (VH1)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?