Ratings: HTGAWM Ticks Up From Series Low With Season 5 Finale

Bubble drama How to Get Away With Murder wrapped Season 5 on Thursday night with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo from last week’s series low. TVLine readers gave the closer an average grade of “B+.”

Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy‘s record-breaking episode (7 mil/1.6, reader grade “B”) dipped a tenth but led the night in the demo, while the already renewed A Million Little Things (5.3 mil/1.1, reader grade “A-“) was steady with its freshman finale.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.3 mil/0.6) and The Orville (3.1 mil/0.8, reader grade “A-“) were both steady.

CBS | A Big Bang rerun delivered Thursday’s largest audience (8.2 million). Fam (5.2 mil/0.8) was down a tenth, adrift in a sea of repeats.

THE CW | Again leading out of a rerun, Legacies (857K/0.3, read recap) ticked up.

NBC | The Titan Games finale (4.4 mil/1.0), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.4 mil/0.7, reader grade “A-“) and Will & Grace (2.4 mil/0.6) all dipped a tenth, with the latter recording its smallest revival audience yet.

