Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Season 3, Gets New Co-Showrunner

Star Trek: Discovery is setting a course for a third season… with a new co-captain at the helm.

CBS All Access has renewed the Trek series for Season 3, TVLine has learned, and promoted co-executive producer Michelle Paradise to co-showrunner, along with current showrunner Alex Kurtzman.

“Michelle joined us midway through Season 2 and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said in a statement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Discovery — currently airing its second season Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on the streamer — takes place a decade before the original Trek TV series, and centers on Michael Burnham (The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green), a human raised by Vulcans who has risen to the rank of commander in Starfleet. Doug Jones co-stars as Kelpien first officer Saru, with Michelle Yeoh playing Captain (now Emperor) Philippa Georgiou; Hell on Wheels veteran Anson Mount joined the cast in Season 2 as Enterprise captain Christopher Pike, with Ethan Peck stepping into the iconic role of Spock.

Paradise’s promotion marks Discovery‘s third showrunner change in as many seasons: Co-creator Bryan Fuller stepped down before the series premiered, and Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts were fired after Season 1, leaving Kurtzman as the sole showrunner.

