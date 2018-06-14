Star Trek: Discovery Fires Showrunners — Alex Kurtzman to Take Over as Boss

There’s been a switch in the captain’s chair at Star Trek: Discovery: The CBS All Access drama is replacing showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman taking over as sole showrunner for the upcoming Season 2.

“We’ve made some producer changes at Star Trek: Discovery,” producers CBS Television Studios said in a statement. “The series continues under the creative vision and leadership of executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman. Discovery remains on course for Season 2 in 2019 with new and continuing stories that build on its successful premiere season.”

The change isn’t due to creative differences, THR reports, but to budgetary overruns as well as allegations of abusive behavior from the outgoing EPs. Season 2 is currently midway through production, with Kurtzman set to take the helm for Episode 6 and beyond. Fellow EP Akiva Goldsman, who directed the Season 1 finale, will also not return for Season 2.

This isn’t the first behind-the-scenes shakeup for Discovery: Bryan Fuller, of Hannibal and Pushing Daisies fame, was originally set to serve as showrunner, but left the series before its premiere last year. (Fuller is still credited as Discovery‘s co-creator, along with Kurtzman.)

Despite the change in leadership, Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery — which will see the Discovery crew cross paths with a pre-Captain Kirk Enterprise — is still slated to debut in 2019.