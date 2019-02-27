90210 'Revival' Officially Greenlit: Fox Orders 6-Episode Summer Event Series

Beverly Hills, 90210 is reuniting with its first love: Fox.

TVLine has learned that the much-ballyhooed quasi-reboot/revival of 90210 has landed at Fox, with the network ordering a six-episode “event series” starring original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Fellow OG Peach Pit-ers Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are not attached in an official capacity, although Spelling recently expressed confidence that Perry would appear as a guest star.

As first teased by TVLine in January, the new incarnation — which will launch this summer and, like the CW revival, be titled simply 90210 — is an hour-long dramedy that finds the cast playing heightened versions of themselves inspired by their real lives and relationships.

Per the official logline, “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, both of whom worked on the first 90210 revival (on the CW) are on board to write and EP. The pair also created So NoTORIous, Spelling’s similarly mockumentary-ish sitcom that aired for one season on VH1 in 2006.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn in a statement. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA — bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters — and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”