90210 Update: Shannen Doherty Not Involved in Quasi-'Reboot,' Confirms Tori Spelling — WATCH VIDEO

Well, the gang will almost all be there. In a new interview, Beverly Hills, 90210 vet-turned-Masked Singer warbler Tori Spelling confirms that the “whole ensemble cast” is attached to the in-the-works quasi-reboot — with the notable exception of Shannen Doherty.

Speaking with Access Live, Spelling — who played Donna Martin in both the original Fox series and the subsequent CW revival — says of Doherty’s involvement: “There is no status right now but… we would love to have her.”

Spelling also noted that fellow vet Luke Perry, while not officially signed on due to his current commitment to The CW’s Riverdale, will “do as many [episodes] as he can do.”

Confirming TVLine’s scoop from last month, Spelling notes that the project is not a traditional revival or reboot, but rather a mockumentary-style dramedy that would find the “OG crew” — including Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris and Spelling — playing “heightened versions of ourselves” as they attempt to get a new 90210 off the ground.

Spelling also revealed that the would-be series — which does not currently have a home — would also feature scenes from the faux-revival-within-the-mockumentary.

Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, both of whom worked on the first 90210 revival (on the CW) are on board to write and EP. The pair also created So NoTORIous, Spelling’s similarly mockumentary-ish sitcom that aired for one season on VH1 in 2006.