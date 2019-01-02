Beverly Hills, 90210: The In-the-Works 'Reboot' Is Not a Reboot (or a Revival)

Recent rumors that a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot/revival is in-the-works have not only been greatly exaggerated — they’re flat-out wrong. While it’s true that a new series inspired by the seminal ’90s teen drama is currently being shopped around, it would not feature the return of Donna Martin, Kelly Taylor & Co.

According to sources, the untitled project is an hour-long mockumentary-style dramedy that would find former 90210 cast members Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris playing themselves — albeit in a somewhat heightened state. The potential series — which was first rumored last March — would chronicle the gang’s efforts to get (another) 90210 revival off the ground.

Fellow 90210 alums Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry are not currently attached to the project.

Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, both of whom worked on the first 90210 revival (on the CW) are on board to write and EP. The pair also created So NoTORIous, Spelling’s similarly mockumentary-ish sitcom that aired for one season on VH1 in 2006.

Several outlets, including a broadcast network and one of the major streamers, have expressed interest in the new 90210 project.

A rep for CBS Studios, which is shepherding the non-reboot, declined to comment for this story.