Beverly Hills, 90210 Revival Heating Up: Returning Stars, Plus More New Details

Well, isn’t this just peachy: Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor — plus a few of their nearest and dearest — are inching their way back to TV. Nine months after Tori Spelling hinted at a potential Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, a new report from TVLine’s sister site Deadline reveals that the project is very much in the works. And surprisingly far along.

Per the latest report, this new series — which is being referred to as a reboot for some reason — would also find Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Gabrielle Carteris (Ahhhhhndrea Zuckerman) reprising their iconic roles alongside Spelling (Donna) and Jennie Garth (Kelly).

Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, both of whom worked on The CW’s 90210, are reportedly writing and executive-producing the revival with CBS TV Studios’ Ghen Maynard. The revival is reportedly being shopped around to several networks and streaming service, with multiple platforms expressing interest.

Given that this would (technically) be the series’ second revival, and that former 90210 producers are involved, it’s entirely possible that we could see a few familiar faces from the CW series — AnnaLynne McCord, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Jessica Stroup, you name ’em! — back on our screens. (Considering McCord hated the series’ ending so much that she literally filmed her own, we’d love to check back in with Naomi & Co.)

The original Beverly Hills, 90210, created by Darren Star, ran for 10 seasons (1990–2000) on Fox, while The CW’s first revival — with which Star was not involved — ran for five seasons (2008–2013) on The CW.

Talk to us: Would you be down for another Beverly Hills, 90210 revival? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.