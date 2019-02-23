The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 24

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Viki” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find over a dozen premieres (including The Voice and Shadowhunters’ final stretch of episodes), 10 finales (including bubble dramas Lethal Weapon and The Gifted) and so much more.

Sunday, February 24

8 pm The Oscars (ABC)

8 pm When Calls the Heart Season 6 premiere (Hallmark)

9 pm True Detective Season 3 finale (HBO; 75 minutes)

11:35 pm Whiskey Cavalier series premiere (ABC; special night and time)

Monday, February 25

8 pm The Voice Season 16 premiere, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm Shadowhunters final/Season 3B premiere (Freeform)

9 pm Biography: The Trump Dynasty docuseries premiere (A&E; three-night event)

10 pm The Enemy Within series premiere (NBC)

10 pm American Dad Episode No. 250 (TBS)

Tuesday, February 26

8 pm Lethal Weapon Season 3 finale (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 16 premiere, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm World of Dance Season 3 premiere (NBC; special night; two hours)

9 pm The Gifted Season 2 finale (Fox)

Wednesday, February 27

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 1 finale (Fox; two hours)

9 pm Biography: The Trump Dynasty docuseries finale (A&E)

9 pm Gone series premiere (WGN America)

10 pm Suits Season 8 finale (USA Network)

10 pm Whiskey Cavalier series premiere encore/time slot premiere (ABC)

11 pm Alien News Desk series premiere (Syfy)

Thursday, February 28

8 pm The Titan Games Season 1 finale (NBC)

9 pm A Million Little Things Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 premiere (VH1)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder Season 5 finale (ABC)

10 pm Better Things Season 3 premiere (FX)

10:30 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked Season 7 premiere (VH1)

Friday, March 1

3 am The Widow series premiere (Amazon; all episodes)

11 pm 2 Dope Queens Season 2 finale (HBO)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?