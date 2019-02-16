The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Feb. 17

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “fuboTV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find five season — series finales (R.I.P., Counterpart), six returning shows (including Survivor and Last Week Tonight) and so much more.

Sunday, Feb. 17

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos time slot premiere (ABC)

8 pm Counterpart series finale (Starz)

8:20 pm NBA All-Star Game (TNT/TBS)

9 pm Berlin Station Season 3 finale (Epix)

9 pm Elvis All-Star Tribute special (NBC)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 6 premiere (HBO)

Monday, Feb. 18

8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm Manifest Season 1 finale (NBC)

Tuesday, Feb. 19

10 pm At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 2 premiere (truTV)

Wednesday, Feb. 20

8 pm Survivor Season 38 premiere (CBS)

9 pm The World’s Best time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Match Game winter finale (ABC)

11 pm Documentary Now! Season 3 premiere (IFC; two episodes)

Thursday, Feb. 21

3 am The Oath Season 2 premiere (Sony Crackle; all episodes)

10 pm Flack limited series premiere (Pop)

11 pm Desus & Mero series premiere (Showtime)

Friday, Feb. 22

3 am Chef’s Table Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Saturday, Feb. 23

5 pm 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

8 pm Ransom time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm O.G. original movie premiere (HBO)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?