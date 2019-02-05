Ever wondered what YOU would be like without Joe Goldberg’s constant narration? Well, Netflix has answered that question for us in a new video — and it’s awkward.

If you’re not familiar with YOU (which is moving to Netflix for Season 2, after initially airing on Lifetime), the drama stars Gossip Girl‘s Penn Badgley as Joe, a bookstore employee who becomes instantly obsessed with new customer Beck. The show’s events unfold from Joe’s perspective, with Badgley’s character narrating much of the action via voiceovers that only the audience can hear.

But if you take out that commentary, as Netflix does in the video embedded above, you’re left with countless scenes in which Joe merely stares at the other characters instead of responding to them aloud. The most uncomfortable sequence? Joe and Beck’s ill-fated encounter in the bedroom, which is made all the more unpleasant when you realize these characters don’t actually say anything after their sex goes south.

“When the only word between a couple all night is ‘falafel,’ it’s probably not meant to be,” Netflix suggests in the video — and we can’t say we disagree.

As previously reported, a few new faces will join YOU for its upcoming second season (and hopefully they’re cool with long, awkward silences). The Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti will co-star as aspiring chef Love Quinn, while James Scully (Heathers) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) have also been added in key roles.

Watch the video above — if you dare! — then drop a comment and tell us: Which narration-less scene made you cringe the most?