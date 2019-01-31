YOU Season 2 Adds Heathers Star, Young Jane the Virgin in Key Roles

Two more Angelenos are entering Joe Goldberg’s inner circle in YOU‘s upcoming second season, including a young girl who sounds like his new Paco. James Scully, who recently portrayed leading man J.D. on Paramount Network’s short-lived Heathers series, and Jenna Ortega, who famously played a young Gina Rodriguez on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, are joining the Lifetime-turned-Netflix thriller, TVLine has learned.

Scully will play Forty Quinn, the brother of Joe’s new love interest, appropriately named Love (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti). Forty is described as “confident, opinionated and privileged — at his best, a charming buddy; at his worst, a razor-sharp bully.” Forty has been relying heavily on his sister throughout his 12-step program, but it never takes much for him to fall back off the wagon. (Gee, I can’t imagine Joe would possibly take advantage of someone that vulnerable.)

Meanwhile, Ortega will play Ellie, a teenager who “grew up fast in the big city.” Mature for her age, Ellie is “secretly living with minimal adult supervision or nurturing in her life,” and when times get tough, she “isn’t afraid to get into murky waters to make a little cash. This includes working cons on adults around her, including Joe Goldberg.” (OK, she’s not the new Paco.)

Based on the writings of Caroline Kepnes, YOU aired its first season on Lifetime in late 2018 before relocating to Netflix, where it has been viewed by “more than 40 million members,” according to a release from the streaming service. (For more scoop on what’s to come in Season 2, click here to read our interview with showrunner Sera Gamble.)

