YOU Season 2: Haunting of Hill House Star Tapped as New Female Lead

Joe Goldberg, meet your next obsession.

YOU has tapped Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti to join Season 2 as the Netflix series’ new female lead, TVLine has learned. The actress — spoiler alert! — fills the void left by Elizabeth Lail, whose Beck died at the hands of Penn Badgley’s psycho-stalker Joe in the Season 1 finale.

Pedretti’s character, Love Quinn, is an aspiring chef who’s working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store. Unlike her predecessor, she is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life. She is also tending to a deep grief — and when she meets Joe, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.

On Hill House, Pedretti played ill-fated Crain family member Nell, whose tragic Season 1 death served as the centerpiece of 2018’s single best dramatic episode of TV.

Her casting on YOU comes as the failed Lifetime series has emerged as bonafide smash since moving to Netflix. According to data released earlier this month by Netflix, the show’s first season is “on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks” on the streamer.

Production on Season 2 begins next month and is set to premiere later this year.