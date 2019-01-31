Dick Wolf's New York Undercover Pilot Will Be a Revival, Not a Reboot

When/if the Fourth Precinct reopens its doors, there may be some very familiar faces clocking in and out.

Dick Wolf’s New York Undercover, which received a pilot production commitment from ABC in December, will be a revival — not a reboot — of the 1990s cop drama, TVLine has learned.

According to its logline, the project will pick up 20 years after the events of the original series and will follow Det. Nat Gilmore and Det. Melissa Ortiz “as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park.”

And here’s the part of the official synopsis that will make longtime fans happy: “Some cast members from the original series are expected to reprise their roles.”

The original series, which was created by Wolf and The Shield EP Kevin Arkadie, ran from 1994 to 1998 on Fox and starred Michael DeLorenzo and Malik Yoba as undercover detectives in New York City. Wolf will once again serve as an executive producer on the ABC revival, alongside Hand of God creator Ben Watkins, who also will write the script.

ABC also has plans to revive the police drama NYPD Blue, with the potential new series focusing on the adult son of Andy Sipowicz as he investigates his late father’s murder.

