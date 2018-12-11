New York Undercover: Dick Wolf's Reboot Scores Pilot Order at ABC

Dick Wolf‘s reign over broadcast television isn’t ending anytime soon: ABC has given a pilot production commitment to Wolf’s reboot of the ’90s cop drama New York Undercover.

The original series, which was created by Wolf and The Shield EP Kevin Arkadie, ran from 1994 to 1998 on Fox and starred Michael DeLorenzo and Malik Yoba as two undercover detectives in New York City’s Fourth Precinct. Wolf will once again serve as an executive producer on the ABC reboot, alongside Hand of God creator Ben Watkins, who also will write the script.

News of the project’s development broke earlier this month, though it’s unclear if the reboot’s plot will differ in any way from that of the original series. Along with New York Undercover, ABC also has plans to revive fellow police drama NYPD Blue, with the potential new series focusing on the adult son of Andy Sipowicz, who will be investigating his late father’s murder.

Should New York Undercover be ordered to series, Wolf will be involved with projects on three of the big four broadcast networks: In addition to overseeing Law & Order: SVU and the #OneChicago franchise on NBC, Wolf is also a writer and producer on the CBS procedural FBI.