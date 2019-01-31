Ratings: Masked Singer Rises Again, to Best-Since-Premiere Numbers

The Masked Singer celebrated its Season 2 renewal by delivering its best numbers since its boffo series premiere.

The “Whosungit?” mystery competition this Wednesday drew 7.9 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, rising for a second straight week — by 11 and 13 percent. (Read recap.)

Opening Fox’s night, 24 Hours to Hell and Back (4.6 mil/1.2) was up 16 percent and a tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (4.8 mil/1.2) ticked up week-to-week. Leading out of sitcom reruns, Criminal Minds (4.7 mil/0.8) was steady with the penultimate episode of its penultimate season. #penultimate

THE CW | Riverdale (1.29 mil/0.4, read recap) and All American (766K/0.2) each added a handful of viewers while steady in the demo.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.7 mil/1.3), Single Parents (3.3 mil/0.8) and Match Game (2.6 mil/0.6) all ticked up, while Schooled (4.6 mil/1.0) ticked down and Modern Family (5 mil/1.2) was steady. Of note, Goldbergs drew its biggest audience in more than 10 months, while Match Game tied season highs.

