George Eads' MacGyver Exit Promo: Jack Says Goodbye to a Good Friend

George Eads‘ MacGyver exit is nigh, and CBS has released a spoiler-heavy promo that tees up Jack Walton’s departure from Phoenix Foundation.

In the Feb. 1 episode, Jack is sent on an open-ended mission to track down one of the world’s most dangerous terrorists. Before he leaves, he takes Mac aside to “say goodbye to a good friend.”

As previously reported, Eads decided to leave his co-starring role late last year, midway through production on the CBS reboot’s third season. He stormed off the series’ Atlanta set back in October following an unspecified altercation during production. Once he returned, he asked to be released from his long-term contract in order to return to Los Angeles (where his young daughter resides).

This marks Eads’ second premature exit from a CBS procedural. He briefly left CSI in Season 14 in the wake of an on-set altercation with one of the drama’s writers. Eads and castmate Jorja Fox famously were fired from CSI back in 2004, after calling in sick for the first day of shooting Season 5, as a salary renegotiation tactic. That standoff lasted less than two weeks.

Eads also opted not to participate in CSI‘s two-hour swan song in 2015, forcing series creator Anthony E. Zuiker to excise Nick Stokes from the already-completed script. Nick’s storyline was previously wrapped up in the Season 15 finale.

Will you be tuning in for Eads’ last episode of MacGyver? Watch the promo above, then hit the comments with your reactions!