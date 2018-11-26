George Eads Quits MacGyver

If MacGyver makes it to a fourth season, it will do so without George Eads. TVLine has confirmed that the actor has decided to leave his role as Jack Dalton during the second half of the CBS reboot’s current third season.

According to THR, Eads stormed off the series’ Atlanta set in October following an unspecified altercation during production of an episode. He eventually returned to the set. His final episode is slated to air in early 2019. Eads had reportedly been asking to be released from his long-term contract in order to return to Los Angeles (where his young daughter resides).

For the record, Eads was not the subject of TVLine’s recent Blind Item regarding the looming departure of a major cast member on a long-running broadcast drama series.

This marks Eads’ second premature exit from a CBS procedural. He briefly left CSI in Season 14 in the wake of an on-set altercation with one of the drama’s writers. Eads and castmate Jorja Fox famously were fired from CSI back in 2004, after calling in sick for the first day of shooting Season 5, as a salary renegotiation tactic. That standoff lasted less than two weeks.

Eads also opted not to participate in CSI‘s two-hour swan song in 2015, forcing series creator Anthony E. Zuiker to excise Nick Stokes from the already-completed script. Nick’s storyline was previously wrapped up in the Season 15 finale.

A CBS rep declined comment for this story.