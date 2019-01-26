The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, Returning and New the Week of Jan. 27

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “fuboTV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find five premieres (including I Am the Night), three finales (including Outlander) and a smattering of special events (including Rent: Live and the SAG Awards).

Sunday, Jan. 27

3 pm NFL Pro Bowl 2019 (ABC/ESPN/Disney XD)

8 pm Rent: Live (Fox)

8 pm Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)

8 pm Outlander Season 4 finale (Starz)

8 pm The Circus Season 4 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World special (NBC)

9 pm Valley of the Boom limited series finale (NatGeo; two episodes)

Monday, Jan. 28

9 pm I Am the Night limited series premiere (TNT)

Wednesday, Jan. 30

3 am Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television Season 2 (YouTube Premium; all eight episodes)

9 pm Vikings Season 5 finale (History)

Thursday, Jan. 31

9:30 pm Will & Grace returns (NBC; new time slot)

Friday, Feb. 1

3 am The ABC Murders limited series premiere (Amazon; all three episodes)

3 am Russian Doll series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

Saturday, Feb. 2

8 pm Death of a Cheerleader TV-movie remake (Lifetime)

8 pm Dog Bowl II (Animal Planet)

9 pm NFL Honors (CBS)

10 pm Cat Bowl (Hallmark Channel)

