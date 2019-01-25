Batwoman Pilot Adds Teen Wolf Alum Meagan Tandy, Two More to Cast

The CW is lighting up the Bat-signal for a few more Batwoman cast members: Teen Wolf alum Meagan Tandy is among three new additions to the pilot’s cast, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Tandy will play Sophie Moore, a military academy graduate who works in Gotham as a high-level private security agent. The actress recently co-starred on MTV’s Teen Wolf as Braeden — where she played the love interest of fellow Arrowverse member Tyler Hoechlin, aka Supergirl‘s Superman — along with regular roles on UnREAL and Survivor’s Remorse.

Also joining the Batwoman pilot cast: Camrus Johnson (Luke Cage) as Lucius Fox’s son Luke, who guards Bruce Wayne’s estate while he’s away; and Nicole Kang (YOU) as Kate Kane’s excitable step-sister Mary Hamilton. (Some speculate that Mary could turn out to Flamebird, an eventual sidekick of Batwoman’s.)

Batwoman — which landed an official pilot order at The CW earlier this month — stars Orange Is the New Black veteran Ruby Rose as lesbian vigilante Kate Kane. (The Vampire Diaries scribe Caroline Dries wrote the pilot and will serve as an executive producer.) Rose made her debut as Kate Kane/Batwoman in last fall’s Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover event; that episode earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-,” with 85 percent saying they definitely or maybe would watch a Batwoman series.

