Suits to End With Season 9

USA Network is packing up Suits: The network announced Wednesday that it has renewed the venerable legal drama for a ninth and final season. Production on the 10-episode farewell season will begin later this year.

The current eighth season — which resumes tonight on USA; get scoop here — has gone through something of a revamp following the departures of original series stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in Season 7. Grey’s Anatomy vet Katherine Heigl joined the ensemble as lawyer Samantha Wheeler, while Amanda Schull (aka newly promoted senior partner Katrina Bennett) was upped to series regular.

A USA rep confirms to TVLine that Suits’ current crop of regulars are all set to return for Season 9.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh released the following statement about the series’ imminent conclusion:

“Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hour long script. These days that’s a common thing, but 47 years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and [Universal Cable Productions]. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew — thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing. And last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks — thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes. Finally, to my wife Kate and my children Cooper and Lucy. Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you. Love, Aaron”

Although Suits is coming to an end, the franchise will live on: Spinoff series Pearson, headlined by Gina Torres, is slated to debut later this year. The offshoot follows Torres’ former lawyer Jessica Pearson, who has relocated from New York City to Chicago to enter the dirty world of politics.

