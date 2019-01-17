Suits' Jessica-Led Spinoff Gets a Title

USA Network’s Suits spinoff has embraced a familiar name for its moniker: The title of the forthcoming Gina Torres-led offshoot is officially Pearson, it was revealed Thursday.

The show title is, of course, a reference to the leading lady’s main character, former lawyer Jessica Pearson, who has relocated from New York City to Chicago to enter the dirty world of politics. (Read TVLine’s recap of the backdoor pilot, which aired as part of the Suits Season 7B finale, here.)

Joining Torres on the new series are Morgan Spector (Homeland) as Mayor Bobby Golec and Simon Kassianides (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as a cop/the mayor’s driver, both of whom were introduced to viewers in the backdoor pilot. The ensemble also includes Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) as the ambitious city attorney Keri Allen — Rebecca Rittenhouse originally played the role in the pilot — Chantel Riley (Wynnona Earp) as Jessica’s cousin Angela, Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) as Jessica’s “intense” assistant Yoli and Eli Goree (Ballers) as the mayor’s press secretary Derrick.

The spinoff does not yet have a premiere date. Meanwhile, Suits returns for Season 8B next Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10/9c.

