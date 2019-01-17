The Kominsky Method Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

This calls for a celebratory Jack on the Rocks — and a Diet Dr. Pepper! Netflix on Thursday announced that it has renewed The Kominsky Method for Season 2, less than two weeks after the Chuck Lorre-EP’d series took home a pair of Golden Globes, including one for Best Comedy. The second season will consist of eight episodes.

The Kominsky Method centers on once-famous actor Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) and his longtime friend/agent Norman Newlander (Arkin), as they navigate their golden years in the youth-obsessed city of Los Angeles. Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) and Sarah Baker (Young Sheldon) co-star as Sandy’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Lisa and his daughter/business partner Mindy; Lisa Edelstein (House) recurs as Norman’s drug-addled daughter Phoebe.

The single-camera sitcom marks Lorre’s second series at Netflix, following the one-and-done Kathy Bates multi-cam Disjointed. In addition to receiving the Golden Globe for Best Comedy, Douglas took home a trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

The Kominsky Method is the latest Netflix comedy to secure a pickup, following recent renewals for Grace and Frankie (for Season 6), The Ranch (for Season 4) and Big Mouth (for Season 3). TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.

Are you happy to learn that The Kominsky Method has been renewed? Hit the comments with your reactions!