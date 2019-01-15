Grace and Frankie Renewed at Netflix

Grace and Frankie, 2020… now that’s a ticket we can get behind.

Netflix has renewed the Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin comedy for a sixth season, slated to debut in 2020, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The renewal news comes just ahead of Season 5’s debut, with all 13 episodes hitting Netflix this Friday, Jan. 18.

Fonda and Tomlin star as the titular duo, who are thrown for a loop when their husbands (Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen) announce they’re both gay… and in love with each other. The trauma of that shocking revelation leads the ladies to forge a new bond as they rebuild their lives together. The series has racked up a total of 10 Emmy nominations so far, including five Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nods for Fonda and Tomlin.

Earlier this month, Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming Season 5, featuring new cast addition RuPaul — and a lot of giggling thanks to marijuana gummies:

